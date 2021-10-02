Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,458 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

