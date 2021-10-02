Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.