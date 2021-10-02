Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 59,268 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 548,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 320,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,448,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

