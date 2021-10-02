Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) had its price target cut by Aegis from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KTRA opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.