Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

KGX stock opened at €78.98 ($92.92) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.62 and a 200 day moving average of €86.55.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

