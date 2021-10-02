Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIII remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 2,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,637. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

