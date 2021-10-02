KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 945,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

