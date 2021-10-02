KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $306,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.