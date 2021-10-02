Klever Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Klever has a total market cap of $130.12 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00108801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00151892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.34 or 1.00156897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.05 or 0.07097637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.