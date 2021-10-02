KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 10,300 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $46,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

