KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Christopher J. Baker Sells 6,000 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 178,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLXE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.