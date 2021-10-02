Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cheuvreux raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KNRRY opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

