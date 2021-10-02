Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

KMTUY opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

