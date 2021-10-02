KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

