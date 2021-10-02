Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,932 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,507,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,762,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

