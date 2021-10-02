Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.62. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

