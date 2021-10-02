Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $182,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $47,232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

LH opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $183.41 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

