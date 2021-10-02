Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

LADR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

