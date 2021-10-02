Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

