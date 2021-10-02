Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 567 ($7.41). 395,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 643.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.