Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $96.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.40 million and the lowest is $96.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $395.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.87. 300,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

