LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the August 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 828,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $825.85 million during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

