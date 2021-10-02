LCI Industries Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LCI Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

