Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 227,834 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $212,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

