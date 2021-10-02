Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $229,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 9.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.38. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

