Legal & General Group Plc Has $222.89 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,264 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.50% of Marriott International worth $222,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.