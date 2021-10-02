Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 20,165 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of EPAM Systems worth $201,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $16,344,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 114.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $1,622,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $575.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.55 and a 200 day moving average of $514.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

