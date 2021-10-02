Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $135.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.26. 61,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,600. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.