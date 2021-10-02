Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $300.33

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.33 and traded as low as $286.47. Li Ning shares last traded at $291.46, with a volume of 11,669 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.23.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

