Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $2,003,540.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

