Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $405.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.62. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.