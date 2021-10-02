Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.