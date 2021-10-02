Lido Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comcast by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,325,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,107 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $304,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.