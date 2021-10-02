Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Life Storage to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.