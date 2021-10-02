Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

LSPD traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $98.18. 2,211,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,132. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

