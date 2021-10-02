Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

