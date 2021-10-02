Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $170.88 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.41 billion and approximately $2.96 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $170.88 or 0.00357372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,781,252 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

