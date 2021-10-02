Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

LAC opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

