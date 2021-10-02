Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $292,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $179.03 and a one year high of $289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

