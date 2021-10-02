Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.18.

LTHM stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

