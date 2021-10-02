LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

