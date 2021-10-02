LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Up 153.9% in September

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ LMAO opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.