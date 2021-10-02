Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.