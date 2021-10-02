Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12).
NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
