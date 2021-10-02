Loser Coin Trading Down 25.5% This Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $582,588.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

