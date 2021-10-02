Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

