LUXCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,394.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $906,836.99 and $1,394.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,969.74 or 1.00034411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00715674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00373380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00235170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,211,005 coins and its circulating supply is 12,203,772 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

