Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $91.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $573 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

