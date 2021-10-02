Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,148 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.14. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

