Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

