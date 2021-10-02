Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.